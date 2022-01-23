scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Must Read

‘Literally all uncles in my apartment during winter’: Indians react to US company selling ‘monkey caps’

Sold by US-based company Shop Valey for INR 2,290 the set comprises a knitted beanie hat, a mask, and a loop scarf. It claims to keep the head, ears, neck, and face warm.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 23, 2022 2:10:44 pm
winter setNetizens claim that the winter set is just a cop-off of the monkey cap. (Photo: shopvaley.com)

A US-based company Shop Valey’s winter set is making desi netizens want to lay a patent for a winter accessory that is omnipresent in India. The winter set, being sold for INR 2,290, comprises a knitted beanie hat, a mask, and a loop scarf. It claims to keep the head, ears, neck, and face warm, but Twitterati says it is just the good-old monkey cap, used for decades by Indians, and particularly popular among Bengalis.

Netizens reacted, saying “White people have discovered monkey caps”, “literally all the uncles in my apartment during winter”, “bandar topi”, and more. One Twitter user also wrote: “As an Indian I wanna file a copyright claim on behalf of monkey caps. Anyone up for legal aid..!??”

Some even tweeted if the mask is good enough for safety against Covid, but the official website makes no such claim. The mask is suggested to be worn “with our knitted face masks or any surgical masks”.

ALSO READ |From long coats to boots: Find out how you can upgrade your winter wardrobe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

In fact, a few days ago, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo with her beau Travis Barker in a similar hat-mask hybrid while posing beside the ocean during golden hour.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

camel
Bejewelled camels wrestle for victory in Turkey

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 23: Latest News

Advertisement