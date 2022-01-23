‘Literally all uncles in my apartment during winter’: Indians react to US company selling ‘monkey caps’

A US-based company Shop Valey’s winter set is making desi netizens want to lay a patent for a winter accessory that is omnipresent in India. The winter set, being sold for INR 2,290, comprises a knitted beanie hat, a mask, and a loop scarf. It claims to keep the head, ears, neck, and face warm, but Twitterati says it is just the good-old monkey cap, used for decades by Indians, and particularly popular among Bengalis.

Experience the beauty of winter in a very cozy way 😍😍

This is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe with our stylish winter set✨✨

Limited Stock

🛒 Get Yours TODAY! https://t.co/MOihXbUpjq pic.twitter.com/zjqNa1wMIz — Genius Gadgets (@shopvaley_com) October 27, 2021

Netizens reacted, saying “White people have discovered monkey caps”, “literally all the uncles in my apartment during winter”, “bandar topi”, and more. One Twitter user also wrote: “As an Indian I wanna file a copyright claim on behalf of monkey caps. Anyone up for legal aid..!??”

bangali kaku fashion has finally arrived 😤💪 https://t.co/FAbE60UKgt — baby shark (taylor’s version) (@pureheroinetwts) January 9, 2022

Some even tweeted if the mask is good enough for safety against Covid, but the official website makes no such claim. The mask is suggested to be worn “with our knitted face masks or any surgical masks”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

In fact, a few days ago, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo with her beau Travis Barker in a similar hat-mask hybrid while posing beside the ocean during golden hour.

