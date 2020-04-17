When Masaba Gupta dressed Sonam and Kareena for the first time

Masaba Gupta revealed details about the first time she dressed Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Masaba Gupta revealed details about the first time she dressed Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is taking a trip down memory lane while being at home during the lockdown. She recently took to Instagram and shared some of her early stints at designing for celebrities.

The first throwback picture the ace designer shared was of Sonam Kapoor in a monochrome polka-dotted dhoti sari, back in 2011-12. Over time, dhoti saris became a hot favourite and have been donned by several celebrities — from Shilpa Shetty to Taapsee Pannu.

Sharing how the sari was conceptualised, Masaba wrote alongside the picture, “Rhea and I conceptualised it and over a few rounds of sketches/fabric sampling it was done. I was up late into the night waiting for Rhea to send me images and the look was picked up by @wwd (Women’s Wear Daily) – this really turned things around for the label and began a long midnight text-message design relationship with my favourite fashion sisters.”

Read| 5 times Sonam Kapoor inspired us to drape a sari in an unusual way

The ombre pleats in the sari were done in soft net and finished with a golden border cut up from a Kerala cotton sari. The top half of the sari was made of muslin, she revealed. Take a look:

Masaba went on to share her experience of dressing Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time in 2012, in a lemon-grapefruit sorbet coloured silk sari which was paired with a muslin blouse embellished with beaten gold work on the neck and sleeve. “The sari went on to become one of our bestsellers for many years!” Masaba captioned the image.

Read| Here’s to all the times Masaba left us mesmerised with her makeup

Apart from Sonam and Kareena, Masaba’s love for polka dots made way to Anushka Sharma’s two-piece denim look in 2014-15. “We hadn’t done denim at all at the label and it’s one of my favourite fabrics…so in the summer of 2014/15 we did this two piece set that I find so easy to wear. @anushkasharma wore it beautifully and her picture is a reminder of what I always want my clothes to be — wearable, not intimidating & classic,” the designer wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the Pari actor in the attire.

Which is your favourite look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd