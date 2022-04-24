What is Anne Hathaway’s ‘coastal grandmother chic’ look all about?

Recently, Interstellar actor Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a shirt, trousers and hat. She captioned it: “I have been ready for #coastalgrandmother chic since before TikTok was born. May this moment never end.”

Hathaway is referring to the viral TikTok trend that has taken over the internet — coastal grandma aesthetic. Coined by TikTok influencer Lex Nicoleta, the trend is not just about a look or an aesthetic, but a lifestyle. This comes as a sharp pivot from Y2K styles and increasing rise of trends like E-boys and E-girls, cottagecore, etc., mostly for Gen Z and millennials. And now, TikTok has Gen Z dressing and living like retired grandmothers.

“If you love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, cozy interiors…there’s a good chance you’re a Coastal Grandmother,” Nicoleta said in a now-viral TikTok.

Post this, Nancy Meyers went on post about it with a ‘coastal grandmother’ interior featured in Something’s Gotta Give:

An so did Diane Keaton. Take a look:

The trend is inspired by wealthy women of a certain age and the ‘coastal grandma chic’ look can comprise anything a well-to-do retiree wearing by the beach; and Hathaway seems to have aced the look with her white button-downs and straight-leg jeans. Cashmere pullovers, linen caftans, and pashmina shawls are also some some prime examples of this looks.

When it comes to design and decor, the trend closely replicates the style of Nancy Meyers characters who tend to live near a body of water and are old enough to be grandmothers, like Meryl Streep’s character in It’s Complicated.

