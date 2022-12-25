scorecardresearch
Can you guess what Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and Kim Kardashian have in common?

Shibani and Kim made similar fashion choices sometime ago!

Two worlds collide. Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and Kim Kardashian have something glamorous in common. Source: Kim Kardashian, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar/Instagram

Sometime ago, Shibani Dandekar donned a stunning black Rick Owens dress for her friend’s wedding abroad. She looked like a vision as she paired her dress with some gold necklaces and sported a fully matte, nude makeup look.

Kim Kardashian had donned the same dress, but in silver. She, too, had kept her lips nude, using darker hues around her eyes. And in terms of accessories Kim kept it interesting; she wore some wrist cuffs and a big ring. A rather interesting choice indeed! The silver dress went well with Kim’s blonde hair, while Shibani looked like a star in her own right.

Both the divas donned the same dress in their own ways. (Source: Shibani Dandekar Akhtar/Instagram)

We have thoroughly been enjoying Shibani’s looks lately, and she’s also given us quite a few fashion lessons.

Black with animal print? Always a ‘yes’! This look totally works and the red lipstick is a bonus.

Another animal print fashion serve, and we aren’t complaining. Shibani does a great job pairing her tiger printed attire with a yellow handbag.

Another unique animal print ensemble we can’t get enough of — the green looks regal on Shibani and the chunky gold accessories, black handbag and red lips further add to the glam quotient of the look.

