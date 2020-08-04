WFH fashion: Three men in their 20s share why working in style continues to be imperative

What do you prefer for your WFH video calls? (Photo: Getty) What do you prefer for your WFH video calls? (Photo: Getty)

Working from home has not only altered the concept of an office space, but also how we work and dress up for work. Gone are the days when we used to pull out that perfectly-ironed shirt and team it with a matching tie and trousers. Most working days are now spent in PJs and loose tees, unless of course you have that last minute video call that requires touch ups.

But then, there are some men who like to keep it sharp and formal even when working from home as they say it helps them beat the feeling of ‘work from home’ in a positive way and get things done in a professional manner. So we got in touch with 3 men in their 20s share who share why it is important for them to work in style if they are at home.

Vishnu Kaushal, 23

“I do feel one can really project their personality and character through clothes, especially of a significant colour” shares the 23-year-old influencer. (Photo: Vishnu Kaushal/ Instagram) (Photo: Vishnu Kaushal/ Instagram)

An Instagram influencer, Vishnu Kaushal thoroughly believes that he is ‘rather blessed’ when it comes to dressing up for work. “I have a pretty casual work environment, so any and all kind of casual wear works for me,” he says. An avid lover of printed pieces of clothing, Kaushal shares how his outfits also helped uplift his mood during the lockdown, “I love prints, particularly floral prints in pastel colours; it gives me a great vibe to go with.”

For someone who believes that dressing up is a pre-requisite for work even if you are in a casual work environment, he likes to keep it on point. “It makes me feel more productive and after all, it gives you a sense of appreciation of self,” says Kaushal. One of the other reasons dressing up is important to him is that “I do feel one can really project their personality and character through clothes, especially of a significant colour. However, I am super picky about the colours I wear and like.”

Prashant Rao, 23

Prashant is a firm believer that for every video call there’s an apt outfit given. (Photo: Prashant Rao) Prashant is a firm believer that for every video call there’s an apt outfit given. (Photo: Prashant Rao)

Prashant Rao, a product marketing manager, is of the opinion that “right clothes for your working hours not only keep you in the right headspace but also warrant the right kind of attention on video calls”. For him, a crisp, vibrant shirt does the job while stripes are a big no-no. He shares, “work video calls, when someone wears stripes, are really hard because it creates a disturbance on the screen, which is not recommended.” Over the course of time, Rao’s definition of style has changed. “It is formal with a hint of funky. While the hair doesn’t do justice to the style, I guess 2020 is all about the new normal.”

The 23-year-old doesn’t like to dress up every day but makes it a point to be on the top of his game when required. “Our social interactions have been replaced by video calls these days, and apt clothes for each call is a given. Make them funky, it might just brighten up the other person’s day!” shares Rao.

Aaklit Taneja, 22

For work, he likes to keep it minimal and considers dressing up to be an important part of his job. (Photo: Aaklit Taneja/ Instagram) For work, he likes to keep it minimal and considers dressing up to be an important part of his job. (Photo: Aaklit Taneja/ Instagram)

For Aaklit, a France-based data strategist, it is all about comfort while WFH. “My broad shorts keep me sane. Now that I am working from home, I prefer my formal shirt tucked into the shorts because video calls thankfully don’t give you the view of what’s happening under the table!” he laughs.

At its core, while Aaklit likes to keep his clothes ‘chilled out’, he is also someone who doesn’t mind going all out. “I love Hawaiian and floral shirts. I am very easy-going so literally anything that I spot first in my wardrobe is my go-to piece of clothing” he shares. For work, he likes to keep it minimal and considers dressing up to be an important part of his job. “I like to go for modest shades like pink or blue, I am not the kind of guy who would go for stripes. My job requires me to deal with a lot of international clients, like the British and Russians, who are very particular about presentation.” So does he ardently believe in fashion? ” I don’t because it is very cyclic in nature and there is a trend every season. I don’t keep up with them because I am not someone who experiments a lot and I have a set of choices and just 4 brands which I have been following for a while,” the youngster divulges.

