WFH fashion: Celeb-approved style guide to ace comfy dresses

Gone are the days when we would wear our favourite dress, apply some makeup, style our hair and head out to meet friends. Today, most of us spend our days in front of the screens — from phone and laptop to TV and tablets. As such, we also find ourselves wearing pyjamas, shorts and oversized T-shirts, that are comfy and perfect for summers.

But, if you feel bored and want to turn things around a bit, then you can always dress up a bit to break the monotony.

Today, we are here to help you do just that with some chic and comfortable style cues for you — straight from your favourite celebs!

Check it out below.

Ditch your track pants for a tie-dye dress. Not only is it trending at the moment but it instantly amps up your look without doing a lot. Thanks to the colours!

There is nothing like a breezy white cotton or linen dress to beat the summer heat. It can be styled with chunky jewellery, or you can just team them with a pair of basic studs.

All hail the T-shirt dress! They are not only comfortable but look supremely chic. Take cues from Karishma Tanna who kept it chilled out in a baby pink T-shirt dress. Opt for funky graphic styles or sleeves with a shredded effect to add some drama.

Last but not the least, if you want to keep it elegant, then add a shrug. Pro tip: Wear contrasting colours like Neha Dhupia to keep the fashion quotient high!

