‘Halloween is next month’: Designer Wendell Rodricks slams Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week and while her appearance was received with mixed reactions, designer Wendell Rodricks has outrightly slammed the look. He recently shared pictures of the actor walking the ramp on his Instagram handle and wrote, “@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her makeup and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month.”

The actor was seen donning a floral dress from designer Giambattista Valli. And though she has been a regular at international events and has carried off even the most opulent outfits with elan, the actor clearly struggled with this. The elaborate puffy sleeves, frills at the hem and the train just dampened the appeal of the outfit. Things, obviously, did not end there. It was rounded out with smokey eyes with glitter details that seemed completely out of place. Bright lipstick, hair styled in a dramatic bouffant and footwear with feather detailing completed the look.

Speaking of her appearances at international platforms, the actor attended the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and her fashion game was a mixed bag. However, we had quite liked the white ruffled gown she had donned from Ashi Studio. Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, the layered gown with feather details had a long train. Keeping accessories minimal, she chose to wear a simple pair of diamond earrings from the label Avakian.

