‘Introducing to you now ‘My Husband’: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tie the knot in traditional ensembles; first pics out

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally said yes to forever after seven long years of dating. The Geetha Govindam co-stars kept their Telugu-Kovada wedding ceremony an intimate affair, joined by their closest friends and family at the ITC Mementoes hotel in Udaipur today.

For the special occasion, the couple chose ensembles from designer Anamika Khanna’s bridal atelier. While Mandanna chose a rust sari framed with a striking red border, with temple-house motifs intricately embroidered across the drape, echoing carved sanctums and spiritual geometry. Detailed hand embroidery in antique gold transformed the fabric into a canvas of devotion and craftsmanship.

Deverakonda, on the other hand, looked handsome in an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a vermillion angavastram draped around his shoulders, intricately embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs that symbolise power, lineage, and sacred architecture. Celebrating the textile legacy of Hyderabad, his ensemble drew from the strength of the Vanasingaram weave.

Styled by Ami Patel, heavy gold jewellery kept their look traditional, and the hint of aalta on Vijay’s palms added a soft yet rooted touch.

Rashmika and Vijay get married as per traditional Telugu customs.

Rashmika’s note to Vijay

Sharing a heartfelt letter in the caption of her Instagram post, the Animal actor wrote:

“Introducing to you now “My Husband”! 💘

Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️

The man who taught me what true love feels like,

The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍

The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly told me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! 🤍

The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching..

the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! 🤍

I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today!

I’ve truly been blessed! 🤍”

While on Vijay’s Instagram, the actor penned down his own romantic thoughts:

“One day, I missed her.

Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around.

Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me.

Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me.

Like I needed her – just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was.

So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️

26.02.2026.”

Anamika Khanna's sketches for the outfits.

Prior to the nuptials, the couple soft-launched their pre-wedding celebrations, posting discreet snippets on Instagram—blurred, hazy pictures of a cricket premier league, a pool party, and haldi decorations. All this while, fans kept speculating about their relationship, minutely observing the backgrounds of pictures posted by both to find connections and similarities.

Following a private engagement ceremony back in October 2025, Mandanna and Deverakonda shared a sweet invitation on their Instagram stories a few days ago, calling their celebration: ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Since then, the hashtag has gone viral among fans.