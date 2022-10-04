Wedding shopping: Tips to consider before buying your dream lehenga set

Preparing for a wedding is no easy feat; it requires a lot of time and planning — especially when it comes to selecting the bridal outfit. But, it must be noted that it is not just outfit selection, fitting, alternations, matching jewellery, and makeup also play an equally important role.

So, ahead of this wedding season, Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label, shares some tips that will help you make the right choice while looking for a lehenga for your big day.

Search for trending designs online

One of the most important steps you should consider before hitting the market is research. Wedding trends keep changing every passing day and it is important that you do not pick outfits that wouldn’t match the trend and ongoing wedding themes. Checking out various designs, colours, and fabric choice is important to avoid confusion while finally purchasing.

Set a budget

Wedding outfits are expensive, so be careful of scams and overcharging. Set up an affordable budget after thoroughly researching. Every wedding outfit differs in terms of quality and price. Creating a budget will help you not to overspend on your wedding attire.

Allot enough time

Shopping requires time and patience, especially if you are shopping for a wedding. But, always begin your shopping spree at least 3-6 months prior to the wedding day. Insufficient time, and last moment shopping trips could create problems like alteration, out-of-trend outfits and such.

Choose comfortable fabric

Being comfortable on your wedding day should be every bride’s top priority. The choice of fabric for your wedding outfit plays a crucial role as every fabric differs in the level of comfort.

Sanjana Ganesan’s bridal look won many hearts (Source: Sanjana Ganesan/Joseph Radhik/Instagram Stories) Sanjana Ganesan’s bridal look won many hearts (Source: Sanjana Ganesan/Joseph Radhik/Instagram Stories)

Consider the climate

You really should dress according to the season. Lehengas come in a variety of fabrics and not all fabrics suit all seasons. Ideally, one should avoid heavy fabrics during summer season as it can lead to uneasiness whereas opting or light fabric during winter season is also not a great choice to make.

Heed on overall clothing

Lehenga is not the only clothing item you should be concerned about as accessories, dupatta, blouse all play equal roles in a perfect wedding outfit. Dupatta, especially, is not matched properly can dull your bridal look. The right choice of the cut of the blouse and accessories also play a significant role.

Allot time for alteration

Alteration is a major step that many brides miss during the wedding preparations until the very last moment. Allotting time for shopping prior to the wedding allows the bride to make the required alterations and feel at ease on her wedding day. Last moment alterations are a hassle and do not go as expected which could spoil the special day.

These simple yet essential tips will help you select the perfect wedding lehenga that matches your taste.

