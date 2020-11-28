Make a smashing statement as a guest this wedding season with these fashionable cues

Which look is your favourite? (Photo: Esha Gupta, ritikamirchandani/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Pandemic weddings make us miss all the moments we were invited to the shaadi season and we could enjoy without having to care. But, unfortunately, a lot has changed except our need to always make a statement fashionably. Thank God for that because if you are wondering what to wear then we are here to help you ace this wedding season in the most chic way with these cues right from your favourite actors’ wardrobe. Check it out below.

Deepika made quite a statement in this gorgeous embellished set from Ritika Mirchandani but if you take a closer look it isn’t your traditional sharara set. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the ivory-coloured ensemble is packed with a contemporary touch and is the perfect option if you don’t want to go all ethnic.

Who doesn’t love a gorgeous ruffled sari with dainty florals? But, when Esha Gupta stunned us in this Ridhima Mehra number, we were taken aback for good by how she styled it. Amp up your sari with a kamarbandh or use your long necklace as a belt and you will be set to go!

Don’t want to go too OTT then go for pastel tones or your safest bet– white. Here Sonakshi Sinha, styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai stuns in a kurti set with flowing pants for comfortable movement and a gorgeous kurti with golden work on it. Paired with statement earrings, the look was completed with a pair of juttis.

While the shaadi season is on, don’t forget the temperatures are dipping too. But, if you are looking for a warm yet fashionable alternative, take cues from Karishma Tanna’s latest outfit who wore her sari with a jacket made from the same fabric. Even if you don’t have one that matches your ensemble, make sure you choose a colour that truly compliments your main outfit.

