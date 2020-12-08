Four glamorous blouse designs that are perfect for this wedding season

Which design do you like the most? (Photo: Radhika Madan, Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Every year, the shaadi season brings new fashion trends and designs to the fore. And if you feel all confused about what to opt for after looking at the many pictures on social media, let us make you feel better by saying, “you aren’t alone”.

To make it easier for you, we dug out a few celeb social media accounts and shortlisted the best designs for you to take a pick! If this has got you all excited, then wait no longer; scroll down to check out what we have in store for you.

Off-shoulder blouse

If you are a fan of off-shoulder and tube tops, this design is perfect for you. Here, Radhika Madan looks lovely in a Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga. Notice the blouse — it’s regal, elegant, and perfect if you want to make a head-turning statement this wedding season.

Halter-neck blouse

Halter neck blouse is a great way to make your outfit stand out. Take a cue from Mouni Roy who opted for a halter neck blouse with her lehenga. If you are planning to wear a blouse like her, then make sure you pair it with a heavy choker or earrings.

Deep V-neck blouse

No doubt Karishma Tanna looks gorgeous in this outfit, but we cannot look beyond that pretty blouse. And that is where your cue is: if your lehenga is simple, then team it with a blouse that is either printed or adorned with rhinestones or sequins. This V-neck blouse with full-sleeves is perfect for an evening wedding when it gets slightly chilly!

Full-sleeves blouse

This is our favourite blouse design. Saina Nehwal looks lovely in this full-sleeved blouse and lehenga set. It is fuss-free and you can even ditch heavy jewellery and stick to just a simple pair of earrings.

Which is your favourite look?

