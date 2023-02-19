Wedding fashion: Don these bridesmaid ensembles inspired by Bollywood divas

Wedding season is the perfect chance to experiment with your sartorial sense and impress your loved ones with your breathtaking style. If you are looking for some fashion cues for your bridesmaid dresses, don’t worry as we have got you covered. Here is a curated list of bridesmaid dresses worn by your favourite Bollywood actors. From Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria, take inspiration from these celebrities if you are having trouble deciding your bridesmaid look.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Mili actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a blue silk sari with intricate embroidery. So, if you are looking for something simple yet elegant, this is the best option for you. For makeup, Janhvi opted for a nude lip gloss, brown eye shadow and blush. To accessorise the look, the star went for a small black bindi, gold jhumkas and a ring. To level up her look, she styled her hair in a bun, adorned with a gajra.

Alia Bhatt

The diva not only has great acting skills but is also known for her excellent fashion sense. She sported a silver sari with a matching blouse, making it a monochromatic look. This is the outfit for you if you are looking for something edgy and chic. Alia paired the look with silver chandelier jhumkas and subtle dewy makeup. As for the hairstyle, she let them flow freely.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya looked stunning in a green lehenga with a matching embellished off-shoulder blouse. This look is best for individuals looking for something elaborate and over-the-top. The fashionista teamed the look with a diamond choker necklace and earrings. She carried a green dupatta with a floral print to complete the look. For makeup, she opted for a smokey eye and nude lips. She styled her hair in a bun with a middle parting, adorned with a lovely gajra.

Sara Ali Khan

The star is a true fashionista in this beige-toned lehenga with silver embroidery. She paired the lehenga with a matching blouse that had a plunging neckline. To top off the look, she accessorised it with bangles, multiple rings, a silver clutch and a choker neckpiece. For makeup, she opted for a pink lip colour and mascara. If you are looking for a glam outfit, this is the best option for you.

Tara Sutaria

The actor donned a pink lehenga with animal and nature motifs. She paired it with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and a dupatta. For accessories, she went for a choker neckpiece, statement earrings and a bracelet. She kept her hair in a bun. As for makeup, she sported a pink metallic lip with blush and kajal.

