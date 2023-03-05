This wedding season, take cues from B-town divas and turn heads in shades of white

Opting for bright hues or even pastels for the wedding season has been the trend for a long time now. However, if you wish to stand out and make a statement, follow in the footsteps of your B-Town celebrities who are opting to wear white this festive season. Celebrities’ latest outings exhibited that white can be donned both during the day and at night – looking equally stunning. The unpretentious simplicity yet elegance of white makes it classic and immensely sophisticated and graceful.

Check out some celebrities who left us swooning over their white ethnic picks!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is the undisputed fashion queen and her looks never fail to impress us. The actor looked splendid in a pearl white sari by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla which was edged with an intricate pearl border, paired with a “magnificently embroidered chikankari dupatta elegantly draped on one shoulder”. The actor wore a swirling pearl choker and matching studs with her look. Sonam opted for natural makeup and winged eyeliner to complete her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white Manish Malhotra sharara set that she wore at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party. Her sharara had Kashmiri thread artwork all over it. The Atrangi Re actor carried a matching handcrafted bag with her ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in a strapless sweetheart neckline, embellished blouse and chiffon white sari that had intricate work on its borders. The actor wore huge statement earrings and opted for a wavy hair look. Janhvi opted for nude lipstick and black winged eyeliner to complete her look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked lovely in an ivory hand-embellished web design lehenga set by designer label Ritika Mirchindani. She wore a polki and pearl maang tikka to accessorise her pristine look. Ananya opted for soft pink-hued lips, blushed cheeks and eyeshadow to complete her look.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looked marvellous in Ridhima Bhasin’s ivory scallop embellished long jacket set that had an embellished blouse and white and gold high-rise pants. Pooja completed the look with a soft make-up look and open wavy hair.

