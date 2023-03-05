scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

This wedding season, take cues from B-town divas and turn heads in shades of white

The unpretentious simplicity yet elegance of white makes it classic and immensely sophisticated and graceful

White attiresCheck out celebrities who impressed us in white ethnic ensembles (Pic source: Instagram)

Opting for bright hues or even pastels for the wedding season has been the trend for a long time now. However, if you wish to stand out and make a statement, follow in the footsteps of your B-Town celebrities who are opting to wear white this festive season. Celebrities’ latest outings exhibited that white can be donned both during the day and at night – looking equally stunning. The unpretentious simplicity yet elegance of white makes it classic and immensely sophisticated and graceful.

Check out some celebrities who left us swooning over their white ethnic picks!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is the undisputed fashion queen and her looks never fail to impress us. The actor looked splendid in a pearl white sari by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla which was edged with an intricate pearl border, paired with a “magnificently embroidered chikankari dupatta elegantly draped on one shoulder”. The actor wore a swirling pearl choker and matching studs with her look. Sonam opted for natural makeup and winged eyeliner to complete her look.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white Manish Malhotra sharara set that she wore at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party. Her sharara had Kashmiri thread artwork all over it. The Atrangi Re actor carried a matching handcrafted bag with her ensemble.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in a strapless sweetheart neckline, embellished blouse and chiffon white sari that had intricate work on its borders. The actor wore huge statement earrings and opted for a wavy hair look. Janhvi opted for nude lipstick and black winged eyeliner to complete her look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked lovely in an ivory hand-embellished web design lehenga set by designer label Ritika Mirchindani. She wore a polki and pearl maang tikka to accessorise her pristine look. Ananya opted for soft pink-hued lips, blushed cheeks and eyeshadow to complete her look.

 

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looked marvellous in Ridhima Bhasin’s ivory scallop embellished long jacket set that had an embellished blouse and white and gold high-rise pants. Pooja completed the look with a soft make-up look and open wavy hair.

Also Read
Gucci, Gucci collection, Gucci campaign, Gucci campaign featuring tigers, Gucci controversy, Gucci latest tiger campaign, indian express news
Gucci criticised for using real tigers in new campaign celebrating 'Chine...
Ritu Beri, fashion, Khadi, India fashion, Ritu Beri fashion, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, India Khadi industry, news, latest news, fashion news, national news, Kalraj Mishra, Meenakashi Lekhi, Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary
Ritu Beri unveils Khadi collection
What is 'clowncore', the fashion aesthetic channelled by Harry Styles at ...
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle gets married in a gorgeous red lehenga; ...
Advertisement
ALSO READ |From Sara Ali Khan to Rashmika Mandanna: Fashion hits and misses (January 15-21)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 20:50 IST
Next Story

Kushboo Sundar says her father sexually abused her when she was 8: ‘My mom may not believe me..’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Nargis Fakhri’s head-turning style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close