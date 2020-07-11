Planning an intimate wedding? Here are styling tips for the groom and groomsmen

Here are some style tips for groom and groomsmen to rock the wedding season. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here are some style tips for groom and groomsmen to rock the wedding season. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Every year, a change in weather calls for a renewed wardrobe. This year, with everything thrown out of gear, there are a couple of styling options people can consider right now, mentions Ravi Gupta, owner, Gargee Designer’s. Especially for grooms-to-be, who are planning a wedding in the upcoming season, he suggests lighter fabrics, as they are easy to handle and gentle on the skin too.

This year, one can go for lemon fabric, which is a rich summer option that gives a feeling of luxury and exclusivity, which every groom desires. One can go for lemon shirts, trousers and kurtas. It would be more comfortable in summer as well as make a style statement. You can go for stripes, checks, aztec, tropical and lots of funky prints that are easily available on online and offline customisation stores.

For men who want a bit of formal touch to their wardrobe, it is recommended to go for Giza cotton, which is a very fine fabric for summer. Shirts made in Giza cotton give you a natural pattern feel that adds charm to your overall dressing without going over the top. They are good for both a day and night look. All you need to do is choose the right colour and then club it with subtle accessories. It is recommended for younger professionals and even middle-aged men who wish to add oomph to their style quotient this season.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has shared lovely photos from the wedding on his social media (Photo: Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has shared lovely photos from the wedding on his social media (Photo: Facebook /actornikhil).

For trousers, you can opt for light linen, and if you are looking for something that holds its shape, then opt for summer chinos, as they are relaxed, comfortable and fit in semi-formal wardrobe as well with your brogues and slip-ons. Whether it’s an official meeting or a casual date meeting, one can go for chinos in all situations and it will compliment their look and style for the occasion. It goes well with formal leather shoes and sneakers too, making it a universal choice for men of all age groups. In the present scenario, all you need to do is club the look with a complimenting mask to make it a safer option to fight the pandemic and still be cool and stylish.

Apart from this, the trend that Indian men look forward to is comfortable wedding and traditional wear. Whether it’s a quarantine home wedding or a small wedding gathering at a venue, for the groom and groomsmen, embroidered kurtas, sherwani or even options like achkan and open long jacket are recommended. All these are made with lighter fabrics with soft lining which makes them more comfortable and stylish too. As in the upcoming wedding season, everything will be happening in a small gathering, grooms should go for sherwani in lighter shades such as pastel, peach, badge and mint green as these will not make the space look heavier and the grooms will also feel at ease. And for groomsmen, light embroidered kurtas paired with a pant or pajama along with Nehru jacket or embroidered stole would work the best.

