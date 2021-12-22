Wedding guest outfit inspiration: Take cues from tinsel town divas

The end of the year is not just special for the holidays, it is also when the mail box gets flooded with wedding invitations. And while you were busy drooling over Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding photos, you may have missed planning the perfect outfit for dancing the night away at your friend’s wedding or your cousin’s sangeet.

Here are some outfit inspirations from some of the best dressed B-town divas for you to plan the perfect ensemble that will make heads turn:

Vaani Kapoor’s all-white look in a Manish Malhotra lehenga with chikankari and Kashmiri embroidery makes a case for monotone outfits in neutral colours. Add some bling with the clutch you are carrying, play with your makeup and hair, and wear your favourite comfy juttis for a banger of an outfit that is also super comfortable.

If your intention is to put together an outfit that is versatile and can be styled on occasions other than weddings as well, without sacrificing on the oomph factor, there’s no better inspiration to take than from Alia Bhatt’s flaming red Sabyasachi sari. She, too, went the monochrome route, keeping the look simple. You can, however, amp it up further with statement accessories and experiment with your hairdo.

While it has been lehengas galore in B-town, some stars played around with traditional ensembles that bring an edge with modern silhouettes, just like Tara Sutaria in this eye-catching Anamika Khanna cape. She paired it with a metallic gold bralette and a beige satin wrapped skirt with sparkly heels, a statement ring, and a choker.

For the wedding guest unafraid to make a statement, Taapsee Pannu’s outfit for the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 is THE look to go for. The strapless dress with a bustier top is made from upcycled banarasi panels, making it not just resplendent but also responsible. Pair it with golden heels and tie your hair up in a bun to let the stunning neckline steal the show.

Colour: check. Quirky embellishments: check. Comfort: check. Head-turning silhouette: check. This Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika taffeta embellished bralette and pants in a pastel green comes with a detachable sleeve. Go quirky with your accessories like Tamannaah Bhatia’s diagonal golden chain accessory to complement this unforgettable ensemble.

