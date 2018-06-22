Believe it or not! This toilet paper wedding dress took 28 rolls of paper to complete

Creating a dreamy gown made out of toilet paper, glue, tape, needle and thread is no mean feat. Virginia man Roy Cruz, designed a wedding dress, whose detailing can give anyone a good run for money. (Source: eyewitnessnews/YouTube) Creating a dreamy gown made out of toilet paper, glue, tape, needle and thread is no mean feat. Virginia man Roy Cruz, designed a wedding dress, whose detailing can give anyone a good run for money. (Source: eyewitnessnews/YouTube)

Coming up with a dreamy piece made out of toilet paper, glue, tape, needle and thread is no mean feat. Virginia man Roy Cruz, designed a wedding dress, whose detailing can give any good piece a run for money. Cruz of Chesapeake won the $10,000 grand prize in the 14th annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest, sponsored by Quilted Northern and Cheap Chic Weddings.

Labouring patiently for hours, the florist used rolling, twisting and even braiding to add texture to the piece. The 51-year-old designed an A-line, two-piece floor-length gown with a beaded halter top and pleated detachable overskirt.

It also included a double-layered veil that was sprayed with tiny flowers, small beads and a partial crown. This labour of love that is a tribute to his recently deceased mum and nephew took 28 rolls of paper to complete. See the video here.

Cruz, who is a Philippines national, before moving to the US, used to design gowns with shells, corn and dry flowers. He has been a finalist four out of five times he has entered the contest and this time he finally managed to get a windfall by showcasing his master talent at the famous Kleinfeld Bridal Boutique in New York.

Just in case you are curious, here’s a look at the wedding dresses that made it to the finale.

