scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Latest news

A pillow that transforms into a wearable quilt is the latest addition to pandemic fashion

IKEA is launching a pillow FALTMAL that looks like an ordinary cushion but can be turned into a wearable quilt

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 27, 2021 8:25:36 pm
ikea wearable quilt, faltmalThe wearable quilt is dark green in colour and fitted with an orange zipper. (Source: ikea.com)

Amid a surge in comfort fashion during the pandemic, a brand has come up with a new comforting product that could be great for outdoor gatherings.

IKEA is all set to launch a wearable cushion FALTMAL that looks like an ordinary cushion but can be turned into a wearable quilt.

“A cushion/quilt that keeps you warm and comfy when travelling, relaxing in the hammock or cuddling up on the sofa. The genius, button fastening keeps it from sliding off when you reach for your coffee,” mentions IKEA’s website.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The quilt packs down into a compact cushion, making it ideal for trips away as it takes up little space, while also doubling up as a comfortable pillow,” the website further reads.

It also comes with black fishnet pocket on the front to keep essentials to hand. The filling is made from recycled polyester while the outer material is wipe-clean.

Also Read |T-shirt with cut-outs to baguette bags: Bizarre fashion trends of 2020 that left us confused

The quilt is priced on IKEA’s website at Euros 25 (Rs 2,141. 64).

Take a look at how netizens responded:

Would you like to buy one?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Looking for the right swimwear? Here are 12 celeb-approved styles to choose from

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x