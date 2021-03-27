A pillow that transforms into a wearable quilt is the latest addition to pandemic fashion

The wearable quilt is dark green in colour and fitted with an orange zipper. (Source: ikea.com)

Amid a surge in comfort fashion during the pandemic, a brand has come up with a new comforting product that could be great for outdoor gatherings.

IKEA is all set to launch a wearable cushion FALTMAL that looks like an ordinary cushion but can be turned into a wearable quilt.

“A cushion/quilt that keeps you warm and comfy when travelling, relaxing in the hammock or cuddling up on the sofa. The genius, button fastening keeps it from sliding off when you reach for your coffee,” mentions IKEA’s website.

“The quilt packs down into a compact cushion, making it ideal for trips away as it takes up little space, while also doubling up as a comfortable pillow,” the website further reads.

It also comes with black fishnet pocket on the front to keep essentials to hand. The filling is made from recycled polyester while the outer material is wipe-clean.

The quilt is priced on IKEA’s website at Euros 25 (Rs 2,141. 64).

Take a look at how netizens responded:

It’s not fashion it’s a wearable IKEA cushion storage solution. https://t.co/VNec3ddsOF — Ŧɭเק (@Flip5ide666) March 17, 2021

Sick 😂😂😂 — 𝙈𝙖𝙨 𝘼𝙣𝙣🌻 (@sooypabloo) March 25, 2021

IKEA is launching a pillow that’s also a wearable quilt. It even has a hot new fashion name, the FÄLTMAL. Purrrr pic.twitter.com/HwUZOCZ52j — ᴀɴᴅʏ (@andychester_) March 26, 2021

Thoughts? Might be worth the drive to Ikea to buy this wearable quilt to keep you warm in the garden on Summer evenings! Kinda makes you look like a giant slug, doesn’t it?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/VqUdNd4kZU — Bridge FM Radio (@bridgefmradio) March 26, 2021

Would you like to buy one?

