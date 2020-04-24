We need to emphasise more on sustainability: Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour (Source: theannawintour/Instagram) Anna Wintour (Source: theannawintour/Instagram)

Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief, recently opened up on how the fashion industry needs to “rethink” their values, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to supermodel Naomi Campbell in her YouTube show No Filter with Naomi, she stressed on the importance of sustainable fashion. “We are all in agreement that we need to show less, that we need to have more of an emphasis on sustainability and we need to have more emphasis on luxury and creativity and craft,” she said.

Wintour added, “We needed this terrible event (coronavirus) to make us understand that it’s not about needing to change, we have to change, we are going to change.”

With the current global crisis making us realise the limitation of resources and the importance of preserving them, there is a need to “really think about the waste and amount of money and consumption and excess…that we’ve all indulged in,” the fashion icon suggested. The twice-yearly fashion weeks in New York, London, Paris and Milan, couture weeks and resort shows were due for an overhaul, she argued, adding that this was the opportunity for the industry to slow down and “show less”.

With the publishing industry facing unique challenges, including the (in) ability to produce fashion photography shoots, Wintour announced that the upcoming issue of Vogue will be made of “self-generated images”.

Talking about how she is managing things at the time of social distancing, Wintour said that while she was missing “human connection” she was adapting to living virtually. She futher revealed how she pushed for Naomi’s first September Vogue cover in 1989. Watch the full video:

Wintour had earlier announced that she was raising funds as part of the Common Thread storytelling initiative in partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to support designers, seamstresses and manufacturers whose livelihoods were compromised due to the lockdown. A while ago, her doctor son Charles Shaffer had became “quite ill” and was in “self-quarantine”.

