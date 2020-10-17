We need Kritika Kamra’s latest outfit in our wardrobe for Navratri Day 1; check it out here

What do you think about her look. (Photo: kkamra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are someone who is preparing for Navratri, you know how we all wear distinct colours each day. With the nine-day festival starting today, Kritika Kamra’s latest outfit gives us major inspiration for day 1 as it is believed that one should wear grey on this day. Not only that, Kamra’s latest outfit is as comfortable as it gets without going OTT. Thus, making it perfect for days when you are busy following the rituals and fasting too!

Kamra’s straight cut Kurti set is in dove grey, a colour perfect for day 1 of the Navratri celebrations. Did you know as per Drikpanchang, ” Grey colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. This colour is also appropriate for those who want to participate in Navratri celebrations and make a subtle style statement with this undertone colour shade.”

The kurti which features a slit in the middle was adorned with floral prints and was paired with straight-cut pants. Not only that, it featured a knot-detailing right near the waist. The little detailing indeed accentuated the outfit.

The look was kept simple with a pair of basic studs and a make-do side parting. For her makeup too, she kept it minimal with kohl-rimmed eyes and barely-there lip colour.

However, if you want to keep it slightly fancy, here’s another cue straight from the actor’s wardrobe. Check it out below.

A gorgeous kurti adorned with champagne gold sequins was paired with cream-colour sharara pants. She kept it simple with her accessories and makeup. This is perfect for you if you want to add a hint of bling to your look and not keep it understated as the prior outfit.

