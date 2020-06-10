We love Sonam Kapoor’s lockdown birthday outfit

The actor, who turned 35, had an intimate gathering for the special occasion after spending the lockdown in Delhi with her in-laws. (Source: Instagram) The actor, who turned 35, had an intimate gathering for the special occasion after spending the lockdown in Delhi with her in-laws. (Source: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor rang in her birthday in style with her family at her Mumbai residence. The actor, who turned 35, had an intimate gathering for the special occasion after spending the lockdown in Delhi with her in-laws. While the actor has this image of being a total fashionista, she also enjoys her downtime. Her lockdown birthday look consisted of a pretty powder blue floral midi dress, something that gave more of an Indo-western vibe.

Sonam Kapoor wearing a blue dress. (Source: Instagram) Sonam Kapoor wearing a blue dress. (Source: Instagram)

Karan Boolani shared this photo on his Instagram. (Photo: Karan Boolani/Instagram) Karan Boolani shared this photo on his Instagram. (Photo: Karan Boolani/Instagram)

The house was decked up with oversized balloons, one of which read 35. The actor shared pictures of herself cutting the cake, smiling ear to ear as she looked at the birthday decor. Instead of an elaborate outfit, her relaxed traditional route was really admirable. She rounded off the look with a mix-and-match gold jewellery set. The lightweight kurta featured see-through sleeves and tiny floral motifs, along with chunky gold chaandbalis, a choker and white and gold embroidered juttis by Payal Singhal X Fizzy Goblet. Not so basic, yet quite comfortable was Sonam’s birthday dress pick.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd