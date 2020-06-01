Janhvi Kapoor looks like a dream in Manish Malhotra saris and you’ve got to agree

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing saris by designer Manish Malhotra on various occasions — whether it a festival or a red carpet event. The best part about it is that she does look stunning in them and we really like how she opts for a variety of saris, from traditional to sheer and sequins. So here are some pictures of the actor in the designer’s saris.

This is one of her most memorable looks. She looked ethereal in this handwoven bandhini sari from the designer. The look was rounded out with a statement neckpiece and dewy make-up.

ALSO READ | In pics: Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan gave ethnic fashion goals in lehengas

The actor turned heads in this berry pink sari which stood out for the traditional zari work on the border. This was teamed with a halter-neck blouse.

It is no surprise that Janhvi had worn one of the designer’s most coveted sequin saris. She kept the look simple and let the sari do all the talking.

ALSO READ | A garment that has come to represent so much for so many people: Sabyasachi shares his love for saris

We dig this sheer red sari, and the actor looked gorgeous in it. The crystal detailing really stood out, and we like how it was styled with a deep-U neck blouse embellished with colourful rhinestones.

The actor looked lovely in this custom-made Manish Malhotra golden sari. The attire was paired with a contrasting blouse and worked really well.

For the 65th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi, at which Sridevi was posthumously awarded with the Best Actress Award for Mom, Janhvi had turned up looking stunning in a golden and red custom-made sari by the designer. The look was accessorised with jhumkas.

Which is your favourite look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd