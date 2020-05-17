We can’t take our eyes off Nushrat Bharucha; here’s why

From sultry silk dress to a pretty bohemian short dress, the actor knows how to make a point when it comes to fashion. (Photo: nushratbharucha/ Instagram) From sultry silk dress to a pretty bohemian short dress, the actor knows how to make a point when it comes to fashion. (Photo: nushratbharucha/ Instagram)

A look at Nushrat’s style moments, and you will know that the actor is known to keep it chic and elegant. Her outfits are easy to recreate, and they shout comfort. Usually gravitating towards flowing silhouettes, the actor likes to keep it breezy, be it a simple black body-hugging dress or a plaid green dress with ruffles. As she turns a year older, we take a look at all the times she impressed the fashion police.

There’s nothing like an all-black outfit and Bharucha shows us how to do it right. Here, the actor wears a high neck ribbed fitted knitwear along with a plain black midi-skirt. The look is brought together with a pair of nude suede pointy-toe stilettos. Ditching accessories, she goes for a tote and a pair of quirky frames.

Satin has made a comeback and nobody can get enough of it. Here, the actor dons a scintillating satin dress with a thigh-slit in blush pink from the house of Deme Love. The look is paired with ivory coloured block heels and a soft glam makeup look.

This is hands down our favourite outfit; it is perfect for a casual day. But, we love how it exudes a biker chic vibe. Teaming a fitted U-neck plain white top with a high-waisted skirt and Chelsea boots in black, it is brought together with a quirky pair of frames. You can don something similar, and instead of going for frames, add a pop of colour to your lips and you are good to go!

In a bright green plain outfit by July Issue, the actor was styled by Nidhi Jeswani. The outfit featured ruffles and tie-detailing on the sleeves. We like how she kept it casual sans any jewellery and light makeup.

This outfit by Alice Mccall was pretty bohemian on its take. Featuring balloon sleeves along with a deep neck and criss-cross detailing, we like how the actor added a pop of colour with her hoops and monochromatic makeup. Opting for Jimmy Choo block heels, she brought it all together with a blow-dried messy hairdo.

What do you think about her looks?

