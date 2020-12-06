We can’t get over Hina Khan’s outfits from her vacation in Maldives; check it out here

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Hina Khan doesn’t need any introduction when it comes to her fashion choices. On most days she can be seen sharing snippets of her fashion outings and thus when she went on holiday to Maldives, we knew she would pass on some major fashion cues.

Ahead take a look at how she is keeping up with the trends making fashionable statements without compromising on comfort. If that is what your vacay-style is — then look no further!

We totally agree with her caption — “Sometimes you just wanna dress relaxed and happy..” The Naagin actor can bee is seen in a breezy kaftan which is perfect for the sunny days at the beach. If you want to amp up your look in a kaftan, add a scarf or some chunky silver jewellery and you will be good to go!

READ|Hina Khan shows how to ace print on print without going OTT

Beach and a white dress– aren’t they a match made in heaven? If you are someone who loves beaches, we know you cannot do without a white dress. Want to keep it chic but easy? Opt for an extra size large shirt and pair it with a waist belt. You will have your white dress in no time!

You cannot miss out on Hina Khan’s slip ons which speak out ‘Boss Babe’ loud! It is quirky and perfect when you are spending your day in the beach because we all know how irritating it can get when the sand seeps into your close shoes. Always make sure you have at least two open-toe slip ons to your rescue if you are planning your vacation near coastal areas.

PHOTOS| From Disha Patani to Tara Sutaria: A look at celeb pics from Maldives

The best way to keep it simple yet trendy for the beach is to add straw accessories. Here we sported Khan in a circular straw bag and a straw hat which deserves all the brownie points from our side!

Here is another cue to style your white outfits — either add chunky silver jewellery or semi-precious stones. If you don’t have those then add a bright pair of flip flops! We like how Khan kept it fuss-free with a floor-length dress and chunky sneakers.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd