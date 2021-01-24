Gauahar Khan’s latest looks are a lesson in ethnic fashion

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan has a relatable sense of fashion. She likes to keep it easy, fuss-free but yet adds an element which elevates the look and turn heads. The actor who was holidaying with her husband Zaid Darbar in Udaipur recently shared her traditional looks and needless to say — each one turned out fine. Take a look below to know more about the details.

In a gorgeous dark blue kurti from shopmulmul, Khan looked pretty as a picture. The velvet kurti featured a white lace border paired with lace pants and a dupatta. Ditching her accessories, she went for a neat ponytail and opted for a pair of sequin juttis.

Recently, she opted for a sharara set from Gopi Vaid Designs. The light olive green sharara set comprised of flare pants and a cut sleeves kurti which was paired with a sheer dupatta. Keeping it simple, she went for a pair of ruby earrings with her hair open and rounded the look with soft makeup.



Lastly, she opted for a bright lime green sari with an even brighter blouse in hot pink — but we aren’t complaining! We love the colour combination and the way she paired it with a stunning temple jewellery set! Opting for a little kohl and a pink lip — the look was brought together with Khan’s million dollar smile!

