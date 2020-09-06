We are here for these face masks: Which ones do you like?

Face masks but make it fashionable! (Photo: Sobhita Dhulipala, Ariana Grande/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Fashionably or not, face masks are having their moment and when you have to wear them every time you step out, you wouldn’t want to settle for the basic ones. Safe to say then that regardless of the circumstances, fashion always finds a way to turn heads. Over the course of a few weeks, we came across some electric mask designs and we had to bring them to you! Take a look to know what we are talking about.

Sobhita Dhulipala

The actor recently uploaded this picture on Instagram and needless to say we were mesmerised by how aesthetic it looks. If you are someone who wants to pack a punch with quirky quotes or witty lines, make sure you get your hands on something just like the Made In Heaven actor’s mask.

Ariana Grande

From the holographic graphic eye to this rhinestone encrusted mask, there’s nothing about Ariana Grande’s latest mask look you cannot love! It is chic, turns heads, and the rhinestones are blinding for good!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Going out for the first time in two months as she quarantines with her husband in the United States, the Quantico actor was spotted in this quirky mask which has a newspaper-like detail.

Bhumi Pednekar

First things first, we are a fan of Pednekar’s makeup look in this mask. Wondering how you can recreate it? Check out this link to know more. Pednekar’s mask at most is minimal with its approach. In a soft apricot shade, it features cute golden polka dots making it for a good option to wear every day.

Lady Gaga

The Bad Romance singer already had us head over-the-heels-in-love with her masks during the VMAs and yet again we are here totally in awe of this hot pink number. It is a handmade mask and we are here for the spikey details!

