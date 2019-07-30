Simple ways to protect different types of jewellery this monsoon

Jewellery is a key part of any outfit which can instantly lift the mood and add wonders to one’s look. While many women opt for statement temple jewellery in gold with traditional silk saris, diamond jewellery can be teamed with any kind of attire, ranging from heavy gowns to saris.

Every piece of jewellery has different properties, making it prone to the effects of the monsoon season in varying ways. In order to help you protect and care for your jewellery in this season, here are some tips by Naushaba Ara, a designer from Candere, Kalyan Jewellers.

Diamonds: While diamonds are least prone to any damage, it has been observed how many people use them as everyday wear. It is important to note that diamond jewellery tends to lose its shine if exposed to moisture and dirt on a regular basis. To remove dirt and ensure that the stone does not lose its shine, you should clean your diamond jewellery either with soapy water or with a soft damp cloth.

Gold and platinum: Gold and platinum are considered as neutral metals and do not need a lot of attention and care. However, increased exposure to dust and dirt, and especially a humid environment, may affect their shine and make them look dirty. Therefore you need to ensure that you thoroughly clean them with warm soapy water to keep them shiny.

Silver: Owing to its properties, silver is highly susceptible to oxidisation and tarnishing, thereby turning black. The metal tends to become prone to corrosion during monsoon, calling for extra care. To maintain its shine, you can clean it using a toothpaste and a soft cotton cloth. Also remember to keep it away from water. You may also opt for a ‘silver dip’ to restore its shine and give it a new look.

Gemstones: Because of their organic and delicate nature, gemstones like pearls, coral, amber need utmost attention and care. For instance, coming in direct contact with perfumes and sprays, especially in the monsoon season, may result in irreparable damage. Moreover, this jewellery may develop scratches and nicks from the tiniest of frictions. Therefore, you need to take precautions adequately to ensure that these remain in their original form for long.