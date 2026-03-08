From Rolex ‘Giraffe’ to Richard Mille: Elite watches spotted at India’s T20 World Cup semi final win

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The Indian cricket team stormed into the T20 World Cup finals after a nail biting finish against England this Thursday. As our men in blue clinched victory, fans kept the spirits high at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The camera often panned to Bollywood stars and retired players cheering in the stands, and watch enthusiasts zeroed in on some uber cool luxury pieces glittering on their wrists. Here’s a quick look at the standout watches spotted during the T20 World Cup semi final match:
The Rolex Daytona, known as the “Giraffe,” released in 2025, features a 40mm 18k rose gold case and a diamond-set bezel adorned with brilliant-cut stones, creating a dazzling frame for its distinctive dial.
The chestnut brown lacquer diamond-pavé dial, resembling the markings of one of the great animals of the African savannah – the giraffe, is a striking work of art. The bold chestnut brown lacquer subdials, outlined in rose gold, seamlessly integrate the chronograph functionality with the opulent design. Luminous hour markers and hands ensure readability, enhancing its functionality as a precision timepiece.
Completed with the first ever brown Oysterflex strap and rose gold folding clasp, the ‘Giraffe’ blends comfort with sophistication.
Patek Philippe has reinforced the vintage spirit of its classic men’s chronograph, a favorite among devotees of fine mechanical watchmaking, with an opaline rose-gilt dial. The manually wound chronograph movement features traditional construction (column wheel, horizontal clutch) combined with six patented innovations.
Manually wound CH 29-535 PS caliber, this timepiece is the first manufacture-made chronograph movement introduced in 2009. It features a vintage-style case in white gold with three-tier lugs, guilloched chronograph pushers and sapphire-crystal “box” glass. Shiny chocolate brown alligator leather strap with white gold fold-over clasp.
The Richard Mille RM 67-02 ‘Alexis Pinturault’ Quartz TPT is a high-performance timepiece designed in collaboration with the Olympic skier. Featuring a robust Quartz TPT case, this watch offers lightweight strength and durability, ideal for the rigors of sports. The sleek design and automatic movement ensure precision, while the bold aesthetic reflects Pinturault’s dynamic spirit.
The Richard Mille RM 67-02 ‘Italy’ Carbon TPT is a tribute to Italian craftsmanship, combining the strength of Carbon TPT with the bold colors of the Italian flag. The lightweight yet durable carbon case ensures resilience, while the automatic movement delivers precision timekeeping. Designed for those who value innovation, style, and performance, this limited edition timepiece blends cutting-edge materials with a unique, patriotic design, making it a coveted piece for collectors.
Since its debut in 1972, the Royal Oak has stood as a symbol of audacity and innovation in the world of Haute Horlogerie, blending technological advances with ancestral craftsmanship. This monochromatic 41 mm piece unites stainless steel with a grey “Grande Tapisserie” dial, and encompasses the collection’s refined and ergonomic design evolution.