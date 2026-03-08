From Rolex ‘Giraffe’ to Richard Mille: Elite watches spotted at India’s T20 World Cup semi final win

The Indian cricket team stormed into the T20 World Cup finals after a nail biting finish against England this Thursday. As our men in blue clinched victory, fans kept the spirits high at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The camera often panned to Bollywood stars and retired players cheering in the stands, and watch enthusiasts zeroed in on some uber cool luxury pieces glittering on their wrists. Here’s a quick look at the standout watches spotted during the T20 World Cup semi final match:

MS Dhoni — Rolex Daytona Giraffe

The Rolex Daytona, known as the “Giraffe,” released in 2025, features a 40mm 18k rose gold case and a diamond-set bezel adorned with brilliant-cut stones, creating a dazzling frame for its distinctive dial.