Watch: Sonakshi Sinha reveals her simple hack for perfect winged eyeliner

Sonakshi Sinha frequently shares beauty tips, makeup tutorials and DIY hacks on her YouTube channel. After recently posting a recipe for homemade flaxseed gel for curly hair, the actor returned with a step-by-step eye makeup tutorial, giving fans a glimpse into her pre-event beauty routine ahead of a movie screening. In the video, Sonakshi breaks down the exact steps behind her chic “boss babe” look.

Keeping the base simple and the focus firmly on the eyes, the System actor began with a colour corrector to create an even canvas. She followed it with concealer, blending it across the under-eye area and eyelids to brighten and prep the skin for further makeup application.

Sonakshi Sinha’s hacks for a perfect winged look

To achieve the perfect winged stroke, the actor first moved on to eyeshadow, opting for a soft wash of colour that added depth without overpowering the overall look. While she did not overcomplicate the eye look with multiple shades, the placement created a subtle definition that set the stage for the jet black liner.

The highlight of the tutorial was Sonakshi’s detailed eyeliner technique. Using a pen eyeliner, she demonstrated how to build a sharp wing in easy-to-follow steps. She first drew a line close to the lower lash line, extending it outward to create the foundation for the wing.

From there, she followed that guide and drew a straight line upward, forming the outline of the wing. Connecting the two ends created a small triangle shape, which she then filled in for a clean finish.

To complete the look, Sonakshi joined the wing to the rest of the eye by drawing a thinner line starting from the inner corner and gradually extending outward. She then evened out the liner to ensure a smooth and balanced appearance on both eyes.

Towards the end of the video, Sonakshi revealed her full look, wearing a pant suit with a cropped blazer. She tied her hair into a sleek bun, leaving soft curls in the front. She also revealed that she was away from her dressing table for three months due to her shooting schedule.

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According to Swati Seth, a Delhi-based makeup artist, winged eyeliner complements almond-shaped eyes beautifully by enhancing their natural symmetry. However, she advises that those with hooded or monolid eyes may find this style less flattering, as the wing can become less visible or harder to define.

“Winged eyeliner is an ideal makeup type for almond-shaped eyes. It complements the overall makeup look and also highlights your best features,” Seth said. “But it does not go with monolid or hooded eyes because it is not visible, so it makes the eyes look really messy,” she added.