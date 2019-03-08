Waste to Wear

Jewellery designer Eishita Puri, 29, believes in taking risks. With no formal training in design, the Delhi girl set out to chart a new course, inspired by her mother’s dabbling in jewellery design during her childhood. While her mother worked with semi-precious gemstones, Puri decided to take the riskier route and work with metals and other non-traditional materials.

The latest endeavour of her label, Eurumme, is a line of statement cardboard jewellery plated with metals. She talks about sustainability and design:

You call your jewellery “imperfectly perfect”. Please elaborate.

My design philosophy constitutes of two factors: the first being comfort. Secondly, our pieces are what we call “imperfectly perfect” — the raw, organic and unfinished beauty lent to an otherwise finished and sophisticated item of jewellery. No two pieces of jewellery are the same.

How did this particular idea come about?

This idea literally came from all the cardboard boxes that come to the office everyday — from our own packaging, to mithai boxes, wedding invites and excess packaging. One day I saw the cleaning lady taking away a whole bunch of boxes to discard them and thought why not do something to upcycle them. It automatically fell in place with our brand philosophy of working with imperfect surfaces because cardboard also has an uneven texture. There was a lot of sampling and experimenting. It has taken almost 10 months from concept to creation. There were moments when we doubted whether people would even be interested in buying cardboard jewellery.

What other non-traditional materials have you worked with in the past?

We generally work with a lot of metals, and in addition to that I’ve worked with tree twigs and leaves, where we retain the uneven texture of the twigs and dried leaves by plating them with metal.

Are buyers more accepting of non-traditional jewellery mediums now?

I think we underestimate the market a lot. A decade ago, if I had suggested twigs and leaves for jewellery, people would’ve balked. But now people are becoming more accepting and experimental, and everyone is talking about upcycling and sustainability. If a piece of jewellery looks great and feels super light, why not?

Do you think you’ll be adapting more sustainable methods with your label in the future?

I think the way forward is to take a step back and realise how much waste we’re generating. This #Recreatewaste collection is certainly a step in the right direction. But there’s a lot of technicality involved in terms of what materials can be plated and upcycled.