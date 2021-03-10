Was Jill Biden inspired by Meghan Markle to convert life’s lemons into a stunning dress?

What do Jill Biden and Meghan Markle have in common? Besides being strong women and global inspirations, it seems that the US first lady and the Duchess of Sussex have a similar taste in fashion. Either that, or the first lady intentionally wore a pattern recently that mirrored one worn by the duchess a few days prior to that, as if to subtly show her support to the latter, who has stepped back from royal duties and has sought a more private and peaceful life in the US, along with her husband and her son.

While Jill Biden chose to wear her lemon-printed Oscar de la Renta dress on International Women’s Day, Meghan was seen in the dress just two weeks prior to that, for a Spotify event.

The duchess recently gave an interview to television host Oprah Winfrey, in which, she shared details of her life in the UK, and why she chose to quit it, given the negativity surrounding her, her mental health, the treatment meted out to her and her husband, Prince Harry, and the future of her children in the country. And while many people have formed opinions after watching the interview, some have sided with the couple, and among them is the US first lady, who seems to have given her nod, as if to suggest they did the right thing coming out with their truth, and that there will always be those that will give a platform to strong women to speak their mind.

A report in Popsugar mentions that this is, however, not the first time that Biden has supported the Oscar de la Renta brand. The brand is helmed by emerging designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, both of whom are immigrants to the US.

Biden spoke at the ceremony, which was carried out virtually from Washington, DC. And was also seen wearing a matching lemon printed mask. “In the course of their ordinary lives, these women made an extraordinary choice. At the International Women of Courage awards, we honored women leaders who fight for a better future for us all,” an Instagram caption read.

While women in power have been using fashion to give out subtle statements for a while, it has become an important tool with which to fight, protest and shake systems. We laud both of them for taking a stand, and thank them for showing us that when life throws lemons at us, we can always make a gorgeous dress out of them!

Don’t you agree?

