Sunday, August 07, 2022

Warp ‘n Weft, WWF India launch ‘Chakradhara’ collection to celebrate National Handloom Day

Supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the project spells out love for tigers and the conservation efforts to support the thriving population of the majestic animal

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 2:10:16 pm
collection warp n weftU P Singh, Secretary (Textiles), Sunil Sethi, chief, FDCI embracing Chakradhara, a handloom project to SaveTheTiger (Source: Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai/Twitter)

Textile brand Warp ‘n Weft has partnered with the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF India) to present the ‘Chakradhara’ collection marking the National Handloom Day, celebrated every year on August 7.

According to a press release, the clothing line threads the stripes of the tiger and its closeness with nature and sustainability while living the essence of Indian crafts and culture.

Supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the project spells out love for tigers and the conservation efforts to support the thriving population of the majestic animal.

Shraman Jha, Director Marketing, Communications and Fundraising WWF India, said ‘Chakradhara’ represents a unique partnership which brings together the two national heritages of India – handlooms and tigers.

Sh. U.P. Singh Ji, Secretary (Textiles), attended “Chakradhara” in New Delhi. He also held an interactive session with the attendees. ‘Chakradhara’ threads the stripes and dots of nature, conservation, and sustainability while living the essence of Indian crafts and culture. pic.twitter.com/9zkx4Weist

“Five decades of dedicated efforts to conserve tigers in India has brought out some significant results, a thriving population of big cats, the highest among all tiger range countries. We thank Warp ‘n Weft for conceptualising and weaving the Banarasi handloom collection to celebrate the tiger,” Jha said in a statement.

Sagrika Rai, Founder & Creative Director, Warp ‘n Weft, said the brand hopes this handwoven project will further bring the deserved boost to tiger conservation and spread the word far and wide.

“It is a strong, impactful collaboration between two ethical institutions. We pledge to contribute a part of the sales proceeds to WWF India, contributing to nature and wildlife conservation,” added Rai.

National Handloom Day has been celebrated on August 7 every year since 2015 to observe the launch of the 1905’s Swadeshi Andolan, which had encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 02:10:16 pm

