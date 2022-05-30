Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone’s stylist, shares five hacks to fix wardrobe emergencies

No matter how much you plan and prepare ahead of an important event or party, wardrobe mishaps can happen anytime, to anyone. Such clothing emergencies can leave one flustered and panicked. However, if you are looking to easily handle those unannounced situations and be at the top of your fashion (and comfort) game, take tips from celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, who suggested five hacks in a video shared by Tweak India.

“If you’ve made a lifestyle out of feeding your food to your clothes or wearing tops that are more crumpled than the 3-month-old receipt at the bottom of your handbag, celebrity stylist Shaleen Nathani‘s hacks will be your saviours,” the video caption says.

Check out some of the most life-saving wardrobe tips by Shaleena that are sure to help you during those fashion emergencies.

*Use a hairdryer to take out the creases from your dress. “When your clothes are really crumpled, put a hairdryer over it and it will open out a few of the creases,” she said.

*She suggested having a sewing kit handy to fix broken zippers. “Some of the most expensive dresses have some of the cheapest zippers.”

Use a hairdryer to take out the creases from your dress. (Source: Pexels) Use a hairdryer to take out the creases from your dress. (Source: Pexels)

*Keep a backup sari with you in case your dress doesn’t fit properly or goes missing. “Once we had the entire dress go missing. This is something that can go wrong,” she shared.

*Shaleena amusingly notes, “It’s a law that whenever you wear a white shirt, something has to fall on it.” To quickly cover it up, use a jacket to hide the stains. She also suggested using pen-like washing sticks for small marks or emergency situations.

*Carry a pair of flats if you are wearing heels. “Bring roll-up flats to keep in your bag if you don’t have a car,” the stylist said.

