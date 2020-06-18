Want to ace brocade? Karisma Kapoor’s ensembles provide the perfect cues

This humble print has indeed stood the test of time. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) This humble print has indeed stood the test of time. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

With its timeless appeal, brocade is nothing but a classic fabric that has stood the test of time. Whether in the form of a sari, an Anarkali or kurta, it is a trousseau must-have. No wonder Karisma Kapoor turns to it on numerous occasions. Whether it is her pair of palazzos featuring brocade while giving it a contemporary touch or when she stepped out in a stunning canary yellow brocade kurta by Payal Khandwala, she definitely turned heads.

Ahead, if you are looking to style this fabric, take cues from the actor’s outfits for some fashion inspiration.

In a stunning kurta set from the house of Ekaya Banaras, the actor paints a pretty picture in this ivory flowy anarkali with a bright violet dupatta. We love the colour scheme of the ensemble. She keeps it simple with a matching set of jewellery and braids. Always try keeping the accessories to a minimum when wearing brocade. This helps the outfit speak for itself.

In a gorgeous Payal Khandwala ensemble, the bright hue certainly makes for a head-turning statement. In the beauty department, she went for a crown braid along with a generous dose of highlighter and a nude lip. She pulled it all together with a potli from SG Collection along with jewellery from Amrapali Jewels.

In an ethereal kurti set from Raw Mango, Kapoor turns heads in this bright blue Patiala paired with this golden kurti. We love the silhouette and it is perfect for someone who has a pear-shaped body. Styled with a neat ponytail and a pink lip, the look was brought together with a pair of golden juttis.

Karisma Kapoor’s ensemble by Payal Khandwala is anything but basic. Styled with a white shirt, the A-line kurta was finely tailored and paired with the same printer trousers. Rounding off the look with statement golden jewellery consisting of kadas and earrings, it was all brought together with a low ponytail.

Once again in Payal Khandwala, this is hands down our favourite look. After all, we like its Indo-fusion vibe. With a high bun and a red lip, the look stands out for its brocade palazzos which we are in awe of!

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd