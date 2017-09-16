Want to rock the the 1980s’ style? Here’s how to do it!

Nail the 80’s look with trendy bell bottoms (Source: Thinkstock Images) Nail the 80’s look with trendy bell bottoms (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The 1980s fashion was associated with loud colours, sequins and bold outfits, and such styles are making a comeback on the ramps and in daily wear. From bell bottoms to customized jackets, there are many trends that are making a comeback, say experts.

Samiksha Bajaj, co-founder of Samshek, and Nidhi Mehra, the owner of ethnic wear brand Aahanas, share tips on how to rock the 1980s style in 2017:

* The bell bottom game is on: The 1980s favourite clothing piece was bell bottoms with an extra flair, but in 2017 they are revamped with limited flair. Pairing bell bottoms with ganjis or crop top would give your attire a chic look. You can wear it with a slogan t-shirt as well.

* Customizing you jackets: The badges and pins that everyone is using on their leather and denim jackets was a 1980s trend, to give your jacket a hipster look. This style was not limited only to women but men too. How can you forget Salman Khan in “Maine Pyar Kiya” and his famous black leather jacket with a bunch of badges.

* Sunglasses: Sunglasses — from the super mirrored glasses to the oversized round glares — were a roaring trend in the 1980s. They have resurfaced too.

* Glitzy sequins: The 1980s aren’t associated with excess for nothing — glitzy sequins were a staple of the decade. In today’s time, wearing a sequinned top with a black denim or shorts will make you look no less than a rockstar.

* The bright face look: The red lipstick which has been trending from past several years is a statement from the 1980s. Wear the red lipstick with either a plain black dress or white, it will just brighten up your face. Apply that wing kajal on your eyes to rock that 1980s style, and do up the smokey effect and dark kajal.

