Want to ace stripes? Deepika Padukone shows you how

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Let’s be honest, stripes are evergreen and can be worn by young and old alike. The print has stood the test of time and is appropriate for work and even a party with friends. It is, however, often said that wearing stripes can make one look heavier or shorter, but it’s not really true. The key is how you style and what you wear; and if you are looking for cues to style your striped outfits, Deepika Padukone has got some tricks up her sleeve.

Check them out below:

Have a basic striped shirt? Pair it with a contrasting trousers or even a skirt. The Chennai Express actor does it right by styling her striped shirt with a glittery pencil skirt with a slit. The perfect party look, what say?

It is a great way to pair a plain coloured T-shirt or top with a striped bottom. Here Deepika opts for a plain black coat with fitted striped pants and plain pointy-toe stilettos. Mixing prints and colours always help balance the look.

We love Deepika in this colourful striped dress from Tome Nyc, paired with suede red stilettos from Christian Louboutin. A tip: While stripes are classic, make sure you opt for flattering silhouettes. This means, if you are someone who is tall and lean, go for a striped option in a pencil skirt, but if you are on the curvier side, opt for a fit-and-flare style.

A striped pantsuit? Absolutely yes! We love how Deepika added a pop of colour to her outfit with tangerine stilettos. Also, when in doubt go for diagonal stripes because they give the illusion of being tall. You can thank us later.

If you have a horizontally striped T-shirt and are wondering what to pair it with, we say go for diagonal stripes. It might sound risky but trust us, the combination will work great. Wear dainty jewellery or a pair of bright earnings to amp up the look. A pop of bright lipstick does the job too.

