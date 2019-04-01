Waheeda Rehman looks radiant in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari

It goes without saying that designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the designer of the moment. Actors don his ensembles, and many choose to wear his creations at their wedding. His charm, however, is not limited to the young breed of actors. Recently, Waheeda Rehman was spotted donning a creation by the designer. The yesteryear actor looked radiant in the floral print sari that was accessorised with a pearl neckpiece and earrings.

The younger lot too cannot get enough of the designer. Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted looking stunning in a gorgeous red sari by the designer. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the actor nailed the sheer look that was completed with gold earrings from the designer’s collection, a nude palette of make-up and a neat bun.

At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, Bhatt looked lovely in a heavilly embroidered yellow lehenga choli from the designer. Styled by Patel, the look was rounded out a nude shade of lipstick, black bindi and dark kohl eyes and was completed with hair tied neatly in a bun.

Actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone too wore his creation at their respective weddings, and this only speaks for the appeal of the designer.