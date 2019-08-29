Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh create yesteryear magic as they reunite on reality show

Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh recently made an appearance on a reality TV show, and needless to say the yesteryear actors looked lovely and graceful. Spotted on the set of show Superstar Singer, Rehman was seen in an icy-blue floral printed sari and a matching blouse. We loved how the look was kept timeless and was teamed with a

beautiful neck piece.

Parekh, on the other hand, was seen in a cream and navy blue coloured sari which had a zardosi border. She accessorised the look with a gorgeous neckpiece and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Prior to this, both of them had come together on the sets of another reality show, Super Dancer 3. Rehman was seen in an emerald colour sari that was accessorised with a pearl neckpiece, while Parekh opted for a black sari that she teamed with a purple blouse.

Rehman was also spotted donning a gorgeous floral print sari by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She looked like a dream, and we really liked it was accessorised with a pearl neckpiece and earrings.

Saris never really go out of fashion, and both these actors prove the same by donning the outfit so effortlessly.

What do you think of their looks?