Waheeda Rehman and Rekha look timeless as they attend Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash

At the recently-held birthday bash for lyricist Javed Akhtar, several stars were in attendance. From the younger crop of actors to the veterans, everybody made their way to wish him on his 75th birthday. And while many looked lovely, it was difficult to look away from Waheeda Rehman and Rekha. Both the actors had stepped out donning saris, looking resplendent and reminding us why they are often referred to as ‘timeless beauties’.
Rehman was seen in a lovely floral printed sari. The actor completed the look with a contrasting neckpiece and looked elegant.
Rekha, on the other hand, was seen in a light green Kanjeevaram sari. Teamed with a matching blouse, the actor looked lovely. She completed the look in her characteristic way: hair tied in a bun, deep red lipstick and accessorised with statement earrings and neckpiece.
Apart from them, Deepika Padukone too was spotted looking gorgeous in a sheer white Sabyasachi sari. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the sari was teamed with a silver sequinned blouse. The look was rounded out with a neat bun and accessorised with earrings and a pair of bangles.
Seems like sari is the choice of attire for the celebrities.
