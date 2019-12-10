Vogue x Nykaa Fashion Awards: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif impress with their fashion choices

Who do you think looked better? (Source: APH Image | Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you think looked better? (Source: APH Image | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vogue x Nykaa Fashion – The Power List awards just took place last evening, and the event witnessed the presence of several celebrities. In keeping with the occasion, celebrities dressed their best and made quite a fashion statement. In case you are curious to know who all attended the star-studded affair, we have got you covered.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely at the event. (Source: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely at the event. (Source: APH Images)

The Dhadak actor looked like a vision in a short white strapless dress that stood out for its feather details. The look was rounded out with hair tied neatly in a bun, simple earrings and soft pink lip shade.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif went for sequins. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif went for sequins. (Source: APH Images)

Katrina Kaif was seen opting for sequins. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actor dazzled in an outfit was from the label Ashish. Letting her outfit to do all the talking, she rounded out the look with dainty earrings and hair styled in soft waves.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was seen in an ensemble by Anamika Khanna. (Source: APH Images) Anushka Sharma was seen in an ensemble by Anamika Khanna. (Source: APH Images)

Anushka Sharma, who has become that one person who never really disappoints on the red carpet, left us a tad underwhelmed. She was seen in a embellished fusion ensemble from designer Anamika Khanna. It was heavily layered but did not really come together. However, we love love her hair and make-up which was absolutely on-point.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam also went for sequins. (Source: APH Images) Yami Gautam also went for sequins. (Source: APH Images)

Much like Kaif, the Bala actor was also seen donning sequins. She wore a one-shouldered multi-hued gown which featured a thigh-high slit. While the ensemble worked for us, we are not too sure about the make-up. The light colour lipstick gave it a rather washed-up look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra did not really impress us on the red carpet. (Source: APH Images) Shilpa Shetty Kundra did not really impress us on the red carpet. (Source: APH Images)

The actor was seen in a magenta sequin dress, which featured an asymmetrical hemline, teamed with a matching jacket. And well, as lovely as she looked, the outfit looked like a glamorous night suit.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar went for her go-to oversize blazer and pants look. (Source: APH Images) Shibani Dandekar went for her go-to oversize blazer and pants look. (Source: APH Images)

The fitness enthusiast was seen in her signature oversized blazer and matching pants look which was teamed with a basic bralette. The look was heavily accessorised and her hair was styled in soft waves.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput went for an understated look. (Source: APH Images) Mira Rajput went for an understated look. (Source: APH Images)

Styled by celebrity stylist Delna Nallaseth, Mira Rajput looked lovely in a sheer down with heavy embellishments from designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. Keeping the look minimalistic, it was rounded out with hair styled in soft curls and a nude make-up palette. A matching bag rounded out the look.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan looked dapper. (Source: APH Images) Hrithik Roshan looked dapper. (Source: APH Images)

The War actor can make any look work and it was no different this time either, as he looked dapper in a blush pink brazer that he teamed with a pair of black pants.

Who do you think looked the best?

