Vogue x Nykaa Fashion Awards: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif impress with their fashion choices

Vogue x Nykaa Fashion – The Power List awards just took place last evening, and the event witnessed the presence of several celebrities. In keeping with the occasion, celebrities dressed their best and made quite a fashion statement. In case you are curious to know who all attended the star-studded affair, we have got you covered.
Janhvi Kapoor
The Dhadak actor looked like a vision in a short white strapless dress that stood out for its feather details. The look was rounded out with hair tied neatly in a bun, simple earrings and soft pink lip shade.
Katrina Kaif was seen opting for sequins. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actor dazzled in an outfit was from the label Ashish. Letting her outfit to do all the talking, she rounded out the look with dainty earrings and hair styled in soft waves.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, who has become that one person who never really disappoints on the red carpet, left us a tad underwhelmed. She was seen in a embellished fusion ensemble from designer Anamika Khanna. It was heavily layered but did not really come together. However, we love love her hair and make-up which was absolutely on-point.
Yami Gautam
Much like Kaif, the Bala actor was also seen donning sequins. She wore a one-shouldered multi-hued gown which featured a thigh-high slit. While the ensemble worked for us, we are not too sure about the make-up. The light colour lipstick gave it a rather washed-up look.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
The actor was seen in a magenta sequin dress, which featured an asymmetrical hemline, teamed with a matching jacket. And well, as lovely as she looked, the outfit looked like a glamorous night suit.
Shibani Dandekar
The fitness enthusiast was seen in her signature oversized blazer and matching pants look which was teamed with a basic bralette. The look was heavily accessorised and her hair was styled in soft waves.
Mira Rajput
Styled by celebrity stylist Delna Nallaseth, Mira Rajput looked lovely in a sheer down with heavy embellishments from designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. Keeping the look minimalistic, it was rounded out with hair styled in soft curls and a nude make-up palette. A matching bag rounded out the look.
The War actor can make any look work and it was no different this time either, as he looked dapper in a blush pink brazer that he teamed with a pair of black pants.
Who do you think looked the best?
