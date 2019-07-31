Grand Affair

While the wedding season might be on hold, given the rains and the position of stars, moon and other planetary objects, but everything else that one needs in the run-up to a wedding seems to be in full flow. New Delhi just witnessed the seven-day long bridal extravaganza with the India Couture Week, and now, following it up, we have the Vogue Wedding Show. In a first, Louis Vuitton , the famous French fashion house and luxury retailer will launch and unveil a curated collection of bridal trunks in India. The trunk collection has been created at the Asnières atelier, the headquarters of the fashion house, which started in 1854.

The showcase will feature luxury luggage, replete with jewellery trunks, beauty and watch cases and also a special whiskey and flower trunk. The trunks are monogrammed with the signature motif, LV, and come in two-toned brown on brown colour. There is the bigger Courrier Lozine, which will fit an opulent bridal lehenga easily, along with a smaller Coffret Tresor, which can hold all the small bridal knick knacks like bangles and precious jewellery. Other things that will be part of the showcase are leather products, fine jewellery, luxury watches and

objects — designs by the luxury retailer that are inspired by travel. All this can be experienced at Taj Palace, from August 2-4.