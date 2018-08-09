Average face of Vogue cover models for the last 25 years: Fashion company spots similar features across 7 countries

The company used facial feature extraction techniques and titled the project ‘Faces of Fashion’. (Source: The company used facial feature extraction techniques and titled the project ‘Faces of Fashion’. (Source: http://www.myvouchercodes

If all the hullabaloo around Suhana Khan’s recent Vogue cover wasn’t enough, another eye-popping study on the models that have appeared on the magazine’s cover for over 25 years will boggle your mind. The study released by myvouchercodes.com took into account the Vogue covers across seven countries that included US, UK, Russia, France, Japan, Brazil and Italy. For the project, the company tried to ascertain the faces of the models using facial feature extraction techniques and titled the project ‘Faces of Fashion’.

The online voucher code company found strikingly similar features among the faces of the cover models and further explained how they sourced the images, “We sourced the names of the models from a combination of Fashion Model Directory, voguescovers.blogspot.com and The Fashion Spot.” Later, they cross-checked the names on Wikipedia. The company also revealed they chose Vogue as it is one of the prominent fashion publications across the world.

For the next step, the designers extracted the features of each face using a facial feature extraction techniques. “This works by placing markers on key areas of each face to determine things such as the position of the eyes, distance to the eyebrows and the length of the nose. There are 68 points in all, including 6 on each eye, 16 on the jawline and 9 on the nose,” the company added.

Furthermore, a technique known as ‘Delaunay Triangulation’ was used to complete the project. “This technique splits each picture into triangles, then the averaging algorithm twists and warps two or three images at a time so that they align perfectly with each other. Once all of the triangles are put back together, the average face is born.”

Although Vogue recently made headlines for featuring hijab-wearing models on their covers, the company, after looking at the images, found most of the cover models were white.

