Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas does not attend but Sobhita Dhulipala reminds us of her. Check out the pics

The Vogue Beauty Awards of this year just took place, and as was expected several actors graced the event. Each brought their best fashion game on to the red carpet, and it was a treat to see actors like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon having fun and experimenting with style. Although there were many who did not attend, it was Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ absence that was strangely filled by Sobhita Dhulipala.

The Made In Heaven actor was spotted in a lovely white dress from Toni Maticevski. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was accessorised with bright red lipstick and shades, and was rounded out with short-cropped hair. You can blame us for missing the Quantico actor too much, but Dhulipala looked strikingly like her. The bright red lips and dark glares added to the resemblance.

Prior to this, she was spotted promoting her new Netflix outing Bard of Blood and looked lovely in a gorgeous sari from the label Torani. It was paired with a white sleeveless blouse, nude make-up palette and a dainty neckpiece.

