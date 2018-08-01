Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Katrina Kaif is a stunner in this scarlet satin wrap dress

Katrina Kaif’s red carpet look at Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 will leave you stunned. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif’s red carpet look at Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 will leave you stunned. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 saw some stunning appearances by Bollywood celebrities and popular personalities. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karwaan actor Mithila Palkar and many more were seen at the ninth edition of the awards that honoured India’s best faces, beauty products, services and experts on July 31 in Mumbai. However, it was Kaif’s sassy look that left us in a daze.

Red seemed to be the unofficial colour of the evening and the Tiger Zinda hai actor nailed her look in a scarlet satin wrap dress, which seemed to be one of the best looks that evening. Styled by the Vogue team, the satin dress was beautifully teamed up with diamond danglers and multiple matching rings.

Check out the pictures here.

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at the store launch of Kalyan Jewellers, and for her appearance, she opted for an elegant blue sari from the house of Tarun Tahiliani. While her statement necklace along with a pair of tiered jhumkas were the most noticeable thing in her attire, the Tarun Tahiliani sari complemented it well.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania accessorised the actor’s look with a dainty gold neckpiece and matching jhumkis. Kaif rounded out the look with nude make-up, a small black bindi and hair parted in the middle. Although her dewy sheen make-up complimented her ensemble quite well, we wish she had been more experimental with the eye make-up.

