Vogue announces limited special edition with new Kamala Harris cover

Following the backlash against Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ latest Vogue cover, the magazine has announced it will publish limited Inauguration Day issues featuring a different cover.

The magazine made the announcement on Instagram. “In celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition #InaugurationDay issues, featuring Vice President-elect @kamalaharris,” it wrote, alongside a picture of the cover featuring Harris in a powder blue suit from Michael Kors collection.

Clicked by Tyler Mitchell, the picture was originally released as the digital cover for the magazine.

Netizens had earlier slammed the original cover featuring a “washed out” picture of the VP-elect, with many calling out the magazine for its poor editing.

Later, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour had defended the cover, saying that a “less formal portrait” of Harris was what reflected “the moment that we were living in”.

In fact, the one featuring Harris in the blue suit was initially chosen to be the print cover. Wintour, however, said, there was “no formal agreement” between Vogue and Harris’ team on which cover photo would be used.

With regard to the limited edition cover, a spokesperson from Vogue was quoted as saying by AFP, “In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover, and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inaugural issues.”