Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Vivienne Westwood no more: Here are some of the designer’s most iconic looks

From Pamela Anderson to Priyanka Chopra, here are some noteworthy looks that Vivienne Westwood created in the course of her long career

Vivienne Westwood, Vivienne Westwood death, Vivienne Westwood no more, Vivienne Westwood fashion, Vivienne Westwood looks, Vivienne Westwood fashionable looks, Vivienne Westwood iconic looks, indian express newsBritish fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 81. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
During her career, British fashion designer and businesswoman Vivienne Westwood inspired many with her edgy and unconventional designs, and her love for art. She made several statements with her head-turning looks that were incorporated in films, on red carpets and runways. Westwood’s unorthodox approach to fashion earned her many monikers in her lifetime, including that of the ‘queen of British fashion’ and ‘queen of punk fashion’.

The ace fashion designer died “peacefully and surrounded by her family” in London, her fashion house said in a statement. She was 81.

Tributes pour in for fashion great Vivienne Westwood, who died at the age of 81

Throughout her long career, Westwood — who was also a climate activist — worked closely with and dressed several stars and brought into the mainstream ‘modern punk’ and ‘new-wave fashion’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood)

We looked back on some of her iconic looks, starting with Sarah Jessica Parker’s wedding gown in the first film instalment of ‘Sex and the City‘, wherein Carrie Bradshaw was slated to marry Mr Big, but (spoiler alert) was left at the altar when the groom got cold feet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carrie Bradshaw (@carriebradshawsc)

Earlier this year, Parker was spotted filming for ‘And Just Like That season 2, once again wearing the iconic Westwood gown from her 2008 movie. Besides the dress itself, Parker also wore the memorable ‘bird’ on her head.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carrie Bradshaw (@carriebradshawsc)

Westwood herself, when receiving an ‘OBE’ (Order of the British Empire) by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1992, wore a “perfectly-tailored skirt suit with a grey matching hat”. Back then, the attire had created quite a frenzy for she was photographed without her knickers underneath. She was quoted as saying about the controversial pictures, “I wished to show off my outfit by twirling the skirt. It did not occur to me that, as the photographers were practically on their knees, the result would be more glamorous than I expected.”

While digging through her old looks, one Twitter user pointed out how Westwood had once appeared on the cover of the April 1989 issue of British magazine ‘Tatler‘ dressed as the then prime minister of the UK, Margaret Thatcher.

Westwood had also once dressed ‘Baywatch‘ actor Pamela Anderson in one of her signature corsets. The designer reportedly reimagined the corset as an empowering piece, transforming it from inner-wear to outerwear.

Many actors such as Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya have been seen wearing her designs…

Priyanka Chopra, in 2018, had turned up in a classic Westwood attire for good friend Meghan Markle’s wedding with Prince Harry in the UK. The look comprised a lilac suit and Philip Treacy hat with Lorraine Schwartz’s lightning-bolt earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood)

Here are some other fashionable moments created by the designer:

Westwood will continue to live on through her clothes and her legacy.

