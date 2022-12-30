Vivienne Westwood no more: Here are some of the designer’s most iconic looks

During her career, British fashion designer and businesswoman Vivienne Westwood inspired many with her edgy and unconventional designs, and her love for art. She made several statements with her head-turning looks that were incorporated in films, on red carpets and runways. Westwood’s unorthodox approach to fashion earned her many monikers in her lifetime, including that of the ‘queen of British fashion’ and ‘queen of punk fashion’.

The ace fashion designer died “peacefully and surrounded by her family” in London, her fashion house said in a statement. She was 81.

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in for fashion great Vivienne Westwood, who died at the age of 81

Throughout her long career, Westwood — who was also a climate activist — worked closely with and dressed several stars and brought into the mainstream ‘modern punk’ and ‘new-wave fashion’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood)

We looked back on some of her iconic looks, starting with Sarah Jessica Parker’s wedding gown in the first film instalment of ‘Sex and the City‘, wherein Carrie Bradshaw was slated to marry Mr Big, but (spoiler alert) was left at the altar when the groom got cold feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Bradshaw (@carriebradshawsc)

Earlier this year, Parker was spotted filming for ‘And Just Like That‘ season 2, once again wearing the iconic Westwood gown from her 2008 movie. Besides the dress itself, Parker also wore the memorable ‘bird’ on her head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Bradshaw (@carriebradshawsc)

Westwood herself, when receiving an ‘OBE’ (Order of the British Empire) by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1992, wore a “perfectly-tailored skirt suit with a grey matching hat”. Back then, the attire had created quite a frenzy for she was photographed without her knickers underneath. She was quoted as saying about the controversial pictures, “I wished to show off my outfit by twirling the skirt. It did not occur to me that, as the photographers were practically on their knees, the result would be more glamorous than I expected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vivienne Westwood Archives (@thewestwoodarchives)

While digging through her old looks, one Twitter user pointed out how Westwood had once appeared on the cover of the April 1989 issue of British magazine ‘Tatler‘ dressed as the then prime minister of the UK, Margaret Thatcher.

Vivienne Westwood, RIP. She once appeared on the cover of Tatler dressed as Thatcher. pic.twitter.com/AYUqn9kpGb — Paul Duane 🏳️‍⚧️ (@paulduanefilm) December 29, 2022

Westwood had also once dressed ‘Baywatch‘ actor Pamela Anderson in one of her signature corsets. The designer reportedly reimagined the corset as an empowering piece, transforming it from inner-wear to outerwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vivienne Westwood Archives (@thewestwoodarchives)

Many actors such as Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya have been seen wearing her designs…

timothee chalamet wearing vivienne westwood pic.twitter.com/sOlHMl4F9W — ‏ً (@houseofarrakis) December 23, 2022

zendaya’s iconic 2015 oscars look wearing vivienne westwood pic.twitter.com/mzCVtx46Fp — taylor russell’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) March 27, 2021

Priyanka Chopra, in 2018, had turned up in a classic Westwood attire for good friend Meghan Markle’s wedding with Prince Harry in the UK. The look comprised a lilac suit and Philip Treacy hat with Lorraine Schwartz’s lightning-bolt earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood)

Here are some other fashionable moments created by the designer:

RIP Vivienne Westwood, you brought us punk and femininity at the same time 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/l4cSvI1Gdk — Gia (@virgoessence) December 29, 2022

vivienne westwood’s fw90 “portrait collection,” one of my favorite 90s runway moments pic.twitter.com/LyKUZehTS3 — taylor russell’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) December 29, 2022

Another legend gone far too soon. Rest in peace Vivienne Westwood, you have inspired many and will continue to inspire future generations 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/IDUAAOVnbP — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) December 29, 2022

rest in peace vivienne westwood pic.twitter.com/eLusbjYwzN — High End Homo (@highendhomo) December 29, 2022

Westwood will continue to live on through her clothes and her legacy.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!