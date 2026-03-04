Virosh Reception: Rashmika Mandanna’s red silk sari meets Vijay Deverakonda’s classic ivory mundu

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding has taken the internet by storm. The Geetha Govindam co-stars tied the knot as per Telugu-Kodava customs on February 26 in Udaipur, staying true to their traditional roots while exuding royal elegance. For their reception in Hyderabad on March 4, the couple stuck to the script in Southern silks.
Styled by Ami Patel, Rashmika turned heads in a rich red Mysore silk sari, paired with gold jewels from Shree Jewellers and a red floral wreath wrapped around her thick braid. Her signature smokey eye and nude lips kept the look chic and classy. Next to her, Vijay looked handsome in a plain white shirt and ivory mundu. Sleek silver boots peeked through from underneath his attire as he posed hand in hand with his new wife in front of the paparazzi.
View this post on Instagram
Fashion critic Diet Sabya shared exclusive details of her look on Instagram, detailing her jewellery to be “rooted in the iconography of the peacock and the Gandaberunda, the sovereign two-headed emblem of Mysore’s Wadiyars”. According to them, the design paid tribute to Rashmika’s cultural lineage, and the motif appeared across both jewellery and textiles. At the centre stood the Peacock Fountain necklace, a monumental feat of Nakshi artistry in gold, set with emeralds and Burma rubies in luminous Kundan.
“This exquisite, resplendent gold jewellery that follows no trends or what’s trending, only what is profoundly and unapologetically traditional,” Diet Sabya mentioned in the caption of their Instagram post.
The reception, taking place in the Taj Krishna hotel in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, was initially supposed to be a grand affair with guests invited from across the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalm film industries, the couple have now issued a statement that they’re keeping the reception invite-only, keeping in mind the security arrangements at the venue.
Previously, Rashmika shared snippets from their sangeet night on social media, showcasing a series of pictures of her and Vijay twirling away in glittering outfits, all smiles as their friends and family look on. She had looked stunning in a silver lehenga with broad blue accents, while Deverakonda channelled a modern-day prince, complementing her in a navy dress shirt paired with a dark-and-light-blue-toned embroidered jacket that doubled as a billowy cape. A huge diamond-and-emerald pendant added a touch of regal glam to his look, while the Animal actor went with a slick-back bun to keep the spotlight on her heavy diamond neckpiece, which she paired with matching earrings and a haathphool.
For the Telugu wedding ceremony, the couple chose ensembles from designer Anamika Khanna’s bridal atelier. While Mandanna chose a rust sari framed with a striking red border, with temple-house motifs intricately embroidered across the drape, Deverakonda wore an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a vermillion angavastram draped around his shoulders, intricately embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs.