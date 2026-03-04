Virosh Reception: Rashmika Mandanna’s red silk sari meets Vijay Deverakonda’s classic ivory mundu

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding has taken the internet by storm. The Geetha Govindam co-stars tied the knot as per Telugu-Kodava customs on February 26 in Udaipur, staying true to their traditional roots while exuding royal elegance. For their reception in Hyderabad on March 4, the couple stuck to the script in Southern silks.

Decoding the look

Styled by Ami Patel, Rashmika turned heads in a rich red Mysore silk sari, paired with gold jewels from Shree Jewellers and a red floral wreath wrapped around her thick braid. Her signature smokey eye and nude lips kept the look chic and classy. Next to her, Vijay looked handsome in a plain white shirt and ivory mundu. Sleek silver boots peeked through from underneath his attire as he posed hand in hand with his new wife in front of the paparazzi.