Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

All the times birthday boy Virat Kohli served casual fashion goals

From donning sleek formals to fun, easy-breezy casuals, he sure knows how to grab attention with his inimitable fashion picks

virat kohliVirat boasts of an impeccable style (Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Time and again, Virat Kohli has left the country in awe of his terrific performance on the field. His consistent batting during the ongoing T20 World Cup is proof! But, the star Indian cricketer is also a style icon, off the field. From donning sleek formals to fun, easy-breezy casuals, he sure knows how to grab attention with his inimitable fashion picks.

On his 34th birthday today, here are some of his most memorable looks.

In a picture posted for his manager Bunty Sajdeh’s birthday, Virat can be seen looking dapper in a basic black tee teamed with a pair of white trousers and white sneakers. As usual, he completed this casual look with a pair of sunglasses and a wristwatch.

 

The former skipper of the men’s cricket team soaked in some sun wearing a knitted navy blue sweatshirt and a brown beanie cap. Not to mention, he looked endearing as ever.

Showing how to style denim on denim, the cricketer wore a denim jacket over a pair of washed-out blue denim jeans and a white t-shirt. Looking travel-ready, he rounded off this look with a black backpack and a pair of white sneakers.

 

In yet another fuss-free look, Virat can be seen wearing a powder blue sweatshirt over a pair of blue denim jeans. He teamed this classic look with a wristwatch and a pair of white sneakers.

 

For a lunch date outing with wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday, he had worn a beige t-shirt over a pair of black trousers. A cap and a pair of white sneakers added to the suave appeal of this look.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 11:24:57 am
