In England with husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma looks radiant in oversized hoodie

At present, the Indian cricket is in England, and their partners have accompanied them. Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma — who gave birth to their daughter Vamika earlier this year — shared an adorable picture of herself. The ‘Zero‘ actor, who is mostly seen in casuals when indoors (social media is evidence) looked lovely in an oversized hoodie paired with track pants.

Virat and team have a long tournament ahead as they are in England for World Test Championship. Currently quarantining, Sharma also had a fun take on what is to follow: “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime,” she wrote in the picture caption.

While quarantining, Virat Kohli had also conducted a fun question-answer session on Instagram, wherein he talked about his diet, routine and their daughter. When asked if he would share a glimpse of his daughter Vamika, Virat responded they have decided to keep the child away from social media exposure. “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice,” he wrote.

In February this year, the couple took to Instagram to share their daughter’s name. “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” the actor had written.

