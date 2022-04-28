Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma steal the show in ethnic outfits as they attend ‘wedding function in a bubble’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never cease to impress with their fashion choices. Recently, the duo made an appearance at Virat’s RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) teammate Glenn Maxwell’s wedding function and, as expected, left everyone in awe of their minimal ethnic attire.

“Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife,” the actor captioned in post.

In the pictures, Anushka can be seen wearing a hot pink suit that featured a flowy kurta, matching salwar, and sheer organza dupatta with intricate golden embroidery. The 33-year-old, who likes to keep her sartorial picks subtle, accessorised the look with just a pair of statement earrings, while beige heels and dewy makeup rounded off her look.

Virat, who is a veritable fashionista apart from being one of the leading cricketers, had us swooning over his traditional look. He wore a black kurta with intricate self work paired with a white pyjama. A pair of Kohlapuri flats added to the ethnic appeal of his look.

Cricketer Glenn Maxwell had tied the knot with Vini Raman in a Christian ceremony followed by a Hindu one in March.

For the Hindu wedding ceremony, Vini had worn a gold and copper Kanjivaram silk sari. She had accessorised the look with a stunning open polki set.

Maxwell had complemented her in a beige sherwani with applique detailing, styled with a green stole.

