‘Never imagined such fame’: Mammikka, the daily wage labourer, who broke the internet with his photoshoot

Last week, a 60 year old daily wage labourer — Mammikka — from Kerala’s Calicut found instant internet fame as his photoshoot for a wedding suit company went viral on social media.

The aesthetically shot pictures by photographer, videographer and graphic designer Shareek Vayalil Shk, who is also the founder of SHK Digital Wedding Studio, were initially shared on Instagram. “Mammikka is my neighbour; he has a special photography look, and was hence a natural choice,” Shareek told indianexpress.com.

But did Mammikka ever expect such feedback? Back from day’s work, the told this outlet that the idea for the shoot was discussed nearly four years ago. “Now that the time had come, we shot. But I had never imagined that a such a simple photoshoot could earn me so much fame”.

“It was only when the pictures became popular on the internet, and the news broke out in media, that I realised it had become a big event,” Mammikka said.

In the pictures, Mammikka posed for an advertisement for Shareek’s company, Your Choice, looking dapper in trendy blazers and sunglasses. He was even seen holding an iPad in his hands to give the look a formal touch.

Reacting to the pictures, Shareek said that the sleek avatar of his friend can be called “Mammikka 2.0”.

Before the photoshoot, the 60-year-old who earns Rs 600-1,000 a day, underwent a makeover which was captured in a video. For the makeover, make up artist Majnas Arambram helped.

Some internet users also pointed out Mammikka’s uncanny resemblance to Tamil actor Vinayakan.

Tea time for Mammikka with his friend and photographer Shareek Vayalil Shk (Source: Shareek Vayalil Shk/Instagram Stories) Tea time for Mammikka with his friend and photographer Shareek Vayalil Shk (Source: Shareek Vayalil Shk/Instagram Stories)

How do they know each other? “He is my best friend since childhood. Once, when I was about nine years old, I went for a swim in the river and was almost swept away. He was the one who saved me. We have had a good bonding since then,” chuckles Shareek.

